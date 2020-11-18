Kitchener restaurant COVID-19 outbreak expands to 38 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health is now reporting that there are now 38 cases connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont., nine more than a day earlier.

On Nov. 9., the agency announced that as many as 175 people could have been exposed to the coronavirus at the restaurant between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.

Waterloo Public Health rarely provides such details about an outbreak but said it was necessary in this case because they were unable to connect with all of the high-risk contacts.

The outbreak at a congregate setting has also continued to grow as 17 people have now tested positive.

It was initially announced on Sunday with just two cases but has quickly expanded.

Waterloo Public Health would not provide further details on the outbreak citing privacy concerns.

A new outbreak was also declared at a sports and fitness facility in the region after three people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Despite this, the number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the area has fallen to 21 after three were declared over: one at the University of Waterloo, one in food services and one in an office.

As well, after nine straight days of reporting more than 40 new COVID-19 cases, Waterloo Public Health added just 36 Wednesday, bringing its total to 2,848.

In addition, another 23 people were cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 2,359.

Waterloo Public Health announced a COVID-19-related death for the second time in November on Monday, lifting the death toll to 122.

In all, there are now 367 active COVID-19 cases in the area.

Ontario reported 1,417 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 98,162.