Health

B.C. Premier John Horgan to take questions amid surging COVID-19 cases

By Richard Zussman Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH: B.C. Premier John Horgan will take questions form the media at 10:30 a.m. PT.

B.C. Premier John Horgan will take questions from reporters on Wednesday morning after a week of growing COVID-19 cases in the province.

Horgan is also expected to provide details on when his caucus will be sworn in, when he will appoint a new cabinet, and whether he will be reconvening the legislature for a fall sitting.

The expectation is cabinet and caucus will be sworn in next week.

Read more: More record-breaking numbers as B.C. reports 717 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

There is increasing pressure for the province to bring in stricter measures around travelling within the province, wearing masks, and enforcing the existing restrictions in Metro Vancouver.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to extend the restrictions covering Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health Thursday and could add additional restrictions or guidance.

The news conference at 10:30 a.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

