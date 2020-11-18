Arrest made in threats to mayor over decision to kill deer

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil Police (SPAL) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with recent threats against the mayor of Longueuil.

The threats were made after the city announced plans to kill deer in the South Shore’s Michel-Chartrand Park.

The suspect, in his early 20s, has been released. He is not a resident of Longueuil, according to police.

More threats against Mayor Sylvie Parent, also related to the city’s decision to cull the deer population, are being investigated.

“We do have two other cases of threats that are being investigated at this time,” says Jean-Pierre Voutsinos with the SPAL.

The City of Longueuil decided to euthanize the white-tailed deer due to overpopulation in Michel-Chartrand Park. Parent promised that the meat would be distributed to food banks.

Municipal officials say the overpopulation threatens the future of the park. They argue action is needed to deal with the overpopulation, to preserve the biodiversity of the park, and to maintain a healthy deer population.

There is also an increased risk of traffic accidents near the park and a heightened risk of Lyme disease transmission, according to authorities.

The City of Longueuil says it has tried to find other solutions with the help of Quebec’s Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks. There are significant drawbacks to relocating deer, such as transferring the problem to another region and increasing the risk of disease by adding animals from another environment, officials say.

Authorities say moving the deer would put added stress on them during capture and transport, which can lead to their death.

The move has sparked local outrage.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil on Saturday to oppose the city’s decision.

“I just love it here. They brought us so much happiness and my heart was broken when I found out what the mayor wanted to do,” said protester Koleighna Wilbur. “I think, when there are other options available, why do we have to be so drastic?”

— With files from Global News' Brittany Henriques and CP