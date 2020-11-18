Menu

Comments

Environment

Ontario auditor to release value for money audits related to the environment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk speaks during a press conference at Queens Park after the release of her 2019 annual report.
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk speaks during a press conference at Queens Park after the release of her 2019 annual report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Ontario’s auditor general is to release her annual report today, outlining three value-for-money audits and one operational review her office conducted this year.

The audits and review in Bonnie Lysyk’s report are all expected to relate to the environment or conservation.

Among them is an assessment of whether the province has systems in place to permanently protect Ontario’s provincial parks and conservation reserves.

The report also looks at whether the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines have processes and programs for reducing energy use in buildings.

It also examines whether the three ministries with mandates related to the environment have set targets to ensure the sustainability of the province’s natural resources and agricultural sector, and are collecting the information they need to report on those goals.

The report also includes a review of whether the 15 ministries with obligations under the provincial Environmental Bill of Rights operated according to the requirements of the law and its regulations.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Environmentauditor generalConservationBonnie LysykOntario Auditor GeneralOntario environmentOntario provincial parksontario conservation reserves
