Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario auditor general to assess government’s climate change plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 10:30 am
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO – Ontario’s auditor general will assess the government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in her annual report, to be released Wednesday.

It is one of 19 areas in which Bonnie Lysyk’s office has conducted value-for-money audits this year.

The Progressive Conservative government cancelled Ontario’s cap-and-trade system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after last year’s election, and has introduced its own environment plan.

READ MORE: Critics question slow pace of Ontario government’s planned climate change assessment

The climate change section of the auditor’s report will look at whether the government is drawing on credible information to craft its emissions-reduction plans, and if those plans are likely to achieve their targets.

The report will also assess various areas of the justice system, including jails and detention centres, the criminal courts, family court services, court operations, and the office of the chief coroner.

Story continues below advertisement

Other topics include cybersecurity at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., food and nutrition in long-term care homes, and provincial support to the horse racing industry.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Climate ChangeDoug FordOntario politicsOntario governmentGreenhouse Gas EmissionsOlgCap and Tradepc governmentGreenhouse GasBonnie LysykOntario Auditor GeneralOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationOntario environmentOntario climate change
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.