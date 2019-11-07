Ontario government to do climate change impact assessment

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario is looking to assess how climate change will affect the economy, the environment, infrastructure and communities across the province.

The Progressive Conservative government has put out a tender looking for bidders with expertise in impact assessments to work on the two-year project.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek says the data gathered will help the province and local communities plan their infrastructure to mitigate climate change risks.

The government says a severe ice storm in April 2018 resulted in $190 million in property damage, and less than a month later, a wind storm caused $380 million in damages.

The Tories have come under fire from environmentalists for scrapping Ontario’s cap-and-trade system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and opposing the federal carbon tax.

But the government says its plan to set up a fund called the Ontario Carbon Trust, aiming to entice companies to invest in initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, would be effective.