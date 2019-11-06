Menu

Politics

Ontario government to provide annual fall economic statement Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 6:15 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Monday, October 28, 2019. .
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Monday, October 28, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Ontario is releasing its fall economic statement this afternoon amid concerns of potential cuts.

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives have said the key fiscal update will detail their efforts to balance the books.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips has said the statement will show the province will beat its own $10.3-billion deficit projection.

The government has also said the mini-budget will include measures aimed at bolstering job growth and strengthening the economy.

Last month, Phillips tried to ease concerns the statement would include cuts similar to those in the government’s fall update last year.

That document included the elimination of several independent watchdogs and pulled support for a French-language university.

The province has subsequently reached an agreement with the federal government to fund the post-secondary school.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
