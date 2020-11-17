Menu

COVID-19: B.C. homeowner hit with $2,300 fine for hosting poker party

By Jon Azpiri Global News
-.
-. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-John Ulan MANDATORY CREDIT

A Saanich homeowner has been fined $2,300 for hosting a poker party amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said they found 10 guests playing cards in the Broadmead-area home on Saturday morning.

Coronavirus: B.C. imposes 2-week regional ban on social gatherings, indoor activities – Nov 7, 2020
Coronavirus: B.C. imposes 2-week regional ban on social gatherings, indoor activities – Nov 7, 2020

Saanich police said they issued the homeowner a $2,300 ticket for being in violation of the Gathering and Events Order related to holding an event at a private residence with more than six guests who do not live there.

Police upped the ante after the same home had been warned for hosting a poker game in late October.

Coronavirus: B.C.'s top doctor urges people to keep weddings, funerals small in attendance – Oct 22, 2020
Coronavirus: B.C.’s top doctor urges people to keep weddings, funerals small in attendance – Oct 22, 2020

Last month, health officials cracked down on the number of people allowed at social gatherings in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry limited gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household plus your “safe six.”

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. cracks down on mass social gatherings as cases break records

Earlier this month, officials banned all social gatherings in the Lower Mainland amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little

