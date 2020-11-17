Trump fires top U.S. election security official for not backing false claims of fraud

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump fired his administration’s top cybersecurity official Tuesday for daring to repeatedly insist there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud or technical glitches in the presidential race.

In a tweet, Trump said Christopher Krebs — director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — has been “terminated” from his position, effective immediately.

Trump said Krebs’ comments about the Nov. 3 election’s security have been “highly inaccurate,” before listing baseless allegations he and Republicans have been pushing for weeks now.

Twitter slapped warning labels on both tweets announcing Krebs’ firing, saying the claims about election fraud were “disputed.”

…votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

In a tweet from his personal account, Krebs said he was “honored to serve” but did not reference Trump or his inaccurate claims.

“We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020 — The Krebs Cycle (@C_C_Krebs) November 18, 2020

Trump appeared to be referring to a statement issued Friday by CISA from federal and state election officials, who called this year’s election “the most secure in American history.”

The statement also pushed back against claims that Dominion Voting Systems, an automated vote tabulation software used by several states — including important battlegrounds that Trump lost to president-elect Joe Biden — had either switched or eliminated votes.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the CISA statement read. The sentence was bolded for emphasis.

U.S. election: Uncounted ballots in Georgia's Floyd County 'unfortunate' but won't result in 'substantive change,' says state official

Dominion along with several election officials and scientists, including Krebs, have said the Trump campaign’s claims are not rooted in any evidence.

Trump later tweeted that the “only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers,” before again baselessly accusing Democrats and Dominion of wrongdoing.

The only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump Administration takes great credit. Unfortunately, the Radical Left Democrats, Dominion, and others, were perhaps more successful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Trump himself created the CISA almost exactly two years to the day before he fired Krebs, who was also appointed by the president to lead the new cybersecurity agency.

The CISA was created in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election. Krebs, a former Microsoft executive, won bipartisan praise as CISA co-ordinated federal state and local efforts to defend electoral systems from foreign or domestic interference.

Before and particularly after the election, Krebs has publicly assured that the election was secure and was not susceptible to issues like software manipulation. He has spent the past three weeks pushing back against claims of fraud and interference from Trump, his campaign and Republicans like Rudy Giuliani.

The CISA itself has also maintained a website called “Rumor Control,” which has fact-checked false claims about election security.

Read more: Trump shares Elections Canada tweet after falsely claiming machines led to voter fraud

Other election officials have already jumped to Krebs’ defence on social media, including Ellen Weintraub of the Federal Election Commission, who has also been outspoken about false claims of voter fraud.

“(Krebs) is a dedicated public servant and patriot, who knew he worked for the American people and always did his best for them,” she said on Twitter.

Totally agree. ⬇️ CISAKrebs is a dedicated public servant and patriot, who knew he worked for the American people and always did his best for them. https://t.co/pjOcs8XQ8H — Ellen L 😷 Weintraub (@EllenLWeintraub) November 18, 2020

Last week, Reuters reported that Krebs had told associates he expected to be fired in the fallout from the election, citing government officials.

White House officials have asked for content to be edited or removed that pushed back against numerous false claims about the election, the sources said, including that Democrats are behind a mass election fraud scheme. CISA officials have chosen not to delete accurate information.

Amid the reports that Krebs feared he might be fired, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, had said he was concerned and sent a text to the director to ask him if he was OK. The response was, in effect, “for now,” the Mississippi Democrat said.

“It’s a shame if someone with his talent is all of a sudden, muzzled,” Thompson said. “I have not seen a partisan bone in his body. He’s been a consummate professional.”

US election: Biden responds to Trump's backtrack on recognizing his win

Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat who focuses on cybersecurity issues, had called on his Republican colleagues to stand up for him before he could be removed from his post.

“Chris Krebs and CISA have done so well under his leadership because he and his team have kept their heads down and done the job they were tasked with doing and not gotten caught up in partisan politics,” Langevin said.

–With files from the Associated Press and Reuters