Crime

Man found dead near Edmonton’s Dawson Bridge victim of homicide, police seek surveillance video

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 7:01 pm
Edmonton police tape blocking off access to the North Saskatchewan River after a body was found on an ice flow near the Dawson Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Edmonton police tape blocking off access to the North Saskatchewan River after a body was found on an ice flow near the Dawson Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

Edmonton police say the death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found near the Dawson Bridge last week is a homicide.

Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, Clifford Stamp’s body was found on some ice that was forming on the North Saskatchewan River.

His death was considered suspicious, but Edmonton police said Tuesday that an autopsy has confirmed the manner of his death is homicide. The cause of his death is not being released at this time for “investigative purposes,” according to police.

Read more: Body found near Edmonton’s Dawson Bridge being investigated as suspicious death

Investigators are now hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anything suspicious between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam video from the area should also call police.

Anyone with information about Stamp’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

