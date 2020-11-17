Coronavirus: Ottawa records 11 new COVID-19 cases in lowest increase since Sept. 1

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Tuesday, according to the local public health unit.

Ottawa Public Health reported an increase of 11 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

This marks the lowest daily increase since OPH reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 1 — two weeks before local health officials declared the city had entered the second wave of the pandemic.

The more recent report from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce shows that 787 swabs were taken at local coronavirus assessment centres on Sunday, while 1,805 lab tests were performed, well short of current local testing capacity for more than 6,000 tests per day.

There have now been 7,968 cases of the virus locally since the start of the pandemic, with 462 of those cases considered active, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Two additional people have died in connection with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s coronavirus death toll to 361.

There are 47 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, six of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Five new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in Ottawa, raising the number of ongoing outbreaks in the city to 39 as of Tuesday.

