Ottawa is in a second wave of COVID-19: Dr. Vera Etches

Ottawa is reporting 63 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as the city’s top doctor confirms a second wave of the virus is hitting the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) data shows there are now 458 active cases of the virus in the city.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

Asked by reporters outside the Château Laurier Friday morning whether the city is facing a second wave of the virus, Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said “yes.”

She said the speed at which Ottawa is reporting new cases of the virus is unsustainable, and that the city must work to keep it to a more manageable level.

Ottawa has seen 275 new cases of the virus since Monday.

Eleven Ottawa residents are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Eighteen schools in Ottawa are reporting COVID-19 cases among staff or students, according to Ontario’s database tracking the virus in schools across the province.

There are now 23 ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as long-term care homes and daycare centres, two more than the day before.

