Student is 5th COVID-19 case at shuttered Pembroke, Ont. high school: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario high school forced to close due to a coronavirus outbreak is now being linked to a fifth case of COVID-19, the first student to test positive in relation to the outbreak.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDDU) said Friday morning that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus in relation to the outbreak at Fellowes High School in Pembroke, Ont.

There have now been five confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the school, with four staff members previously testing positive for the virus.

RCDHU on Thursday tested 15 students and 83 staff who were at high risk of exposure to the previous staff cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit said Friday it has received negative tests back for everyone in the original class cohort who was at high risk of exposure except for one staff member and one student.

2:09 Coronavirus: TDSB high schools reopen Coronavirus: TDSB high schools reopen

Results for these possible cases are pending.

RCDHU said it is holding another pop-up testing clinic Friday morning for the remaining staff and students at the school.

Fellowes High School was closed on Wednesday after the third staff member tested positive for the virus.

2:51 Ontario Premier lowering social gathering limit in COVID-19 hotspot regions Ontario Premier lowering social gathering limit in COVID-19 hotspot regions