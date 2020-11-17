Alberta records 773 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has recorded another 773 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths from the disease.

Four of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone and included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 100s who were not in continuing care. A man in his 80s who was linked to the outbreak at South Terrace Continuing Care died, as well as a woman in her 80s who was linked to the outbreak at the Rutherford Retirement Residence.

A man in his 80s from the South zone also died. He was not linked to a continuing care facility, according to Alberta Health. Alberta’s death toll has now reached 432.

Tuesday’s data also shows the active number of cases of COVID-19 in Alberta has increased slightly to 10,068. That’s up from 10,031 active cases Monday.

Of Tuesday’s active cases, 4,208 were in the Calgary zone, 4,138 were in the Edmonton zone, 645 were in the North zone, 548 were in the South zone, 441 were in the Central zone and 88 were not tied to any specific zone.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 268 Albertans were in hospital with COVID-19 — an increase from 264 people on Monday. Of the 268 people in hospital, 57 were being treated in ICU — a number that was unchanged from Monday.

Monday marked Alberta’s deadliest day since the pandemic was declared with 20 deaths reported in a 24-hour period. On Monday, Canada also surpassed 300,000 total cases of COVID-19.

Of the 40,962 total cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 30,462 people have recovered.

