Canada

‘Not so good’: Ocean organizations targets Canadian fishery management in audit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
An Atlantic cod is shown in an anemone field in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Scientific Submersible Facility/ROPOS, Oceana Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
An ocean conservation group says Canadian fisheries and the federal government have failed to make good on commitments to maintain the longevity of seafood populations.

Oceana Canada released an audit today that found healthy fish stocks are in decline, while little progress has been made to improve numbers for fish populations that were already critically depleted.

The audit also says that data from the Fisheries Department is missing for over a third of the almost 200 marine stocks, meaning industry and government are making decisions about some seafood species without adequate information.

Oceana Canada’s science director Robert Rangeley says addressing the growing threat to marine life, including overfishing, is a key part of rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is now calling on the Canadian government to bring into force provisions of the Fisheries Act that require the government to list all stocks that are in danger and present plans for rebuilding them.

A Fisheries Department spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020.

