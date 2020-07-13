Conservation group criticizes northern cod quota as ‘irresponsible’

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Conservationists are taking issue with this year’s annual catch limit regarding Newfoundland’s northern cod stock, which federal scientists say is still critically depleted.

The federal Fisheries Department set the catch limit last week for northern cod at a maximum 12,350 tonnes, the same amount as 2019 when the quota was increased by 30 per cent.

Advocacy group Oceana Canada said Monday the quota is a sign of irresponsible fisheries management.

Robert Rangeley, the group’s science director, says fishing more heavily is not a solution to the “biological debt” faced by the cod population that famously collapsed in 1992, throwing thousands of people out of work.

The federal Fisheries Department has not yet finalized a rebuilding plan for northern cod, which Oceana Canada says is essential for population recovery.

Meanwhile, the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union says the limit is too low, adding it is unfair to harvesters because a full stock assessment did not take place this year due to COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.