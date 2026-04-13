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1 comment

  1. Reality Check
    April 13, 2026 at 4:50 pm

    So chip in and do something instead of waiting on taxpayers to do it or shut up. The salmon don’t belong to you. They’re a public resource. Gtf over it.

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Environment

N.B. chiefs say closure of salmon conservation facility will lead to ‘extinction’

By Anna Mandin & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 4:36 pm
1 min read
Walastoqey chiefs in New Brunswick are speaking out against the closure of a salmon conservation facility, which they say will result in the extinction of salmon in the Saint John River.  View image in full screen
Wolastoqey chiefs in New Brunswick are speaking out against the closure of a salmon conservation facility, which they say will result in the extinction of salmon in the Saint John River. . Anna Mandin/Global News
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Wolastoqey chiefs in New Brunswick are speaking out against the closure of a salmon conservation facility, which they say will result in the extinction of salmon in the Saint John River.

“To threaten the salmon is to threaten our culture and our legacy,” said Chief Justice Gruben of Bilijk First Nation.

“And no budget savings are worth the extinction of this critical species.”

The Mactaquac Biodiversity Facility includes a program to move salmon upriver, as well as a fish sorting facility and a salmon hatchery.

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As part of the recent budget, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) announced it will close the facility.

“The Mactaquac Biodiversity Centre is now becoming a symbol of the torn, fragmented and neglectful relationship that the federal government has maintained … over our communities and people,” said Gruben.

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Wolastoqey representatives say they weren’t consulted before the federal government’s decision was made.

“DFO always tells us it goes conservation, rights, and then everything else, but they also told us that this decision was based on money,” said Leonard Nicholas with Tobique First Nation.

“So anything they say to you is a lie because it all comes down to money. They don’t care about conservation, they don’t (care) about our rights.”

Chief Allan Polchies with St. Mary’s First Nation says they’ve met with their legal team, but what the chiefs would really like is to have a conversation with the DFO minister.

“We’re telling the federal government today we do not agree with their decision. We have a better plan,” he said.

Global News reached out to DFO, but did not receive a response by deadline.

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