‘Limpy’ the bear evades capture, remains free in Nova Scotia suburb

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“Limpy” the bear will continue to roam free in a suburban Halifax neighbourhood — for now.

“We have not successfully captured the black bear known as ‘Limpy,'” the province’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said in a statement Tuesday.

The senior black bear, whose name was inspired by an injured leg, has been a fixture in the community of Hammonds Plains, N.S., for years.

DNR said it’s been tracking the bear for 15 years and recently decided to relocate Limpy after safety concerns were raised.

The department’s regional biologist, Shavonne Meyer, told Global News last week that the animal has become too familiar with humans and the constant food source.

“Where we are with this bear is that over the years, with all of this familiarity with this community, so many food sources … the interactions that are happening, they’re frequent, they’re close, and even members of the community are somewhat used to the bear,” said Meyer.

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“Ultimately, when you start to see that level of interaction, that frequency and that proximity, it raises concerns for public safety.”

2:03 Nova Scotia community in uproar after officials attempt to capture beloved Limpy the bear

DNR set out a live trap for about a week and planned to transport him to the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park for a physical assessment. There, Limpy would “live out his days there in comfort and care,” the department said.

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But it was not meant to be.

“The trap has since been removed after our capture efforts were unsuccessful,” DNR said Tuesday.

“Staff continue to monitor the situation closely. Any future intervention will continue to be based on current behaviour and conditions, using a risk-based, science-informed approach that prioritizes public safety and the welfare of the animal.”

Last week, some residents told Global News Limpy was a beloved member of the community and believed he deserved to stay there.

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“We feel here as a community that he has as much right to be here as we do, and we’re happy to live here with him,” said resident Debbie Miller.