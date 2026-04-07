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Canada

‘Limpy’ the bear to be removed from N.S. suburb but some want him to stay

By Rebecca Lau & Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 4:04 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia community in uproar after officials attempt to capture beloved Limpy the bear'
Nova Scotia community in uproar after officials attempt to capture beloved Limpy the bear
The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources has set a live-trap to try and capture a 20-year-old black bear named Limpy in Hammonds Plains. A biologist in the department says his proximity to the community is concerning, while the community says they're fond of their frequent visitor and concerned about potential impacts if he's removed. Angela Capobianco reports.
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“Limpy” the bear may not be the strongest or most distinguished name out there.

But for residents of Hammonds Plains, N.S., a suburban community in Halifax, Limpy is a beloved household name.

“He brings us a lot of joy, actually,” said Debbie Miller, a resident of 35 years.

“He might come by and sniff and then keep going, but he often will get into other people’s green bins that have some really good munchies for him.”

So when news came out earlier this month that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was setting a live trap to capture the elderly bear, Miller says she and neighbours immediately felt concern.

“We feel here as a community that he has as much right to be here as we do, and we’re happy to live here with him,” said Miller.

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The province has been tracking Limpy for around 15 years now and DNR says safety concerns have been raised, especially given how close he’s been getting to homes.

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The department’s regional biologist, Shavonne Meyer, says Limpy has become too familiar with humans and the constant food source.

“Where we are with this bear is that over the years, with all of this familiarity with this community, so many food sources … the interactions that are happening, they’re frequent, they’re close, and even members of the community are somewhat used to the bear,” said Meyer.

“At the same time, they’re used to the bear, it is used to them. But ultimately, when you start to see that level of interaction, that frequency and that proximity, it raises concerns for public safety.

She says Limpy’s aging health and an injury that gave him a limp, which likely happened around 2010, can make him unpredictable.

“We can’t guarantee that predictability forever,” she said.

“If that mobility is gone, if the temperament changes, what then will be the response when (he is) in very close proximity to people? If he used to flee, can he still? What will he do instead, right?”

If the department is successful in trapping Limpy, Meyer says the next step will be to take him to the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park for a health assessment.

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In a social media post, DNR says if Limpy is found to be in good health, he’ll “live out his days there in comfort and care.”

However, residents like Lisa Oakie say Limpy has become a staple in the community and shouldn’t be removed.

“After the wildfires, that was a big concern. Everyone in the community was (asking), ‘Has anyone seen Limpy? Has he made it through safely?'” she said.

“So I would say he’s a respected part of this community. And I’m very sad to see that this is happening to him.”

Miller agrees and says she’d rather see the bear live out the rest of his day in his home in Hammonds Plains.

“Limpy’s been here 20 to 25 years, give or take, we’re not 100 per cent sure. And he’s lived very peaceably with us and us with him,” she said.

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