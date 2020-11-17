Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP, Manitoba hand out fines for those flouting COVID-19 rules

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 11:47 am
Rear view of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer.
Rear view of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer. Getty Images

Manitoba RCMP have handed out an additional eight fines to people who are not following the COVID-19 rules under the latest public health order, and the province has handed out 32.

RCMP said between Nov. 2 and Nov. 13, they were called 253 times about the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP say 42 fines for coronavirus fines doled out, more enforcement coming

Those fined include:

  • Two Cross Lake men who were not self-isolating;
  • One Winnipeg teen for travelling to northern Manitoba;
  • A man from The Pas for not self-isolating;
  • A Fisher Branch man for not self-isolating;
  • A St-Pierre-Jolys woman for having more than five people in her home; and
  • Two women in Peguis for not self-isolating.
Trending Stories

RCMP have fined 50 people for flouting COVID-19 rules since April, and have issued 119 warnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who wish to report a violation can call 1-866-626-4862.

Click to play video 'Pallister says tickets coming for those at Steinbach anti-mask rally' Pallister says tickets coming for those at Steinbach anti-mask rally
Pallister says tickets coming for those at Steinbach anti-mask rally

Manitoba handed out 32 tickets during the same period, according to the province.

“Across the province during the past week, a total of 32 tickets were issued for various offences including large gathering sizes, failure to quarantine and a northern travel violation,” said the province in a news release.

The province did not provide a specific breakdown.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Winnipeg crimecoronavirus in manitobaManitoba crimeRCMP finesrcmp fines for coronavirus manitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers