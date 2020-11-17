RCMP, Manitoba hand out fines for those flouting COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have handed out an additional eight fines to people who are not following the COVID-19 rules under the latest public health order, and the province has handed out 32.

RCMP said between Nov. 2 and Nov. 13, they were called 253 times about the novel coronavirus.

Those fined include:

Two Cross Lake men who were not self-isolating;

One Winnipeg teen for travelling to northern Manitoba;

A man from The Pas for not self-isolating;

A Fisher Branch man for not self-isolating;

A St-Pierre-Jolys woman for having more than five people in her home; and

Two women in Peguis for not self-isolating.

RCMP have fined 50 people for flouting COVID-19 rules since April, and have issued 119 warnings.

Those who wish to report a violation can call 1-866-626-4862.

Manitoba handed out 32 tickets during the same period, according to the province.

“Across the province during the past week, a total of 32 tickets were issued for various offences including large gathering sizes, failure to quarantine and a northern travel violation,” said the province in a news release.

The province did not provide a specific breakdown.