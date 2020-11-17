Witnesses hold down allegedly impaired driver in Cambridge until police arrive

Send this page to someone via email

A group of bystanders held a man on the ground who was attempting to flee the scene of an accident in Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to McMeeken Drive at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday morning for a reported hit-and-run.

Witnesses allege that a Honda Pilot hit two parked vehicles and told police the driver had attempted to flee the scene.

Police say the witnesses held the driver down until police arrived.

Officers say that they found the man to be impaired by drugs and that the vehicle had been stolen from outside of the region.

Police say they seized heroin and suspected stolen property.

A 23-year-old Brampton man is facing several charges including operation while impaired by a drug; possession of schedule I drug, namely heroin; possession of stolen property under $5,000; possession of stolen property over $5,000; and fail to comply with release order.