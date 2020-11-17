Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses hold down allegedly impaired driver in Cambridge until police arrive

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 12:25 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A group of bystanders held a man on the ground who was attempting to flee the scene of an accident in Cambridge over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to McMeeken Drive at around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday morning for a reported hit-and-run.

Read more: Arrest made after man barricades inside Kitchener motel: police

Witnesses allege that a Honda Pilot hit two parked vehicles and told police the driver had attempted to flee the scene.

Trending Stories

Police say the witnesses held the driver down until police arrived.

Officers say that they found the man to be impaired by drugs and that the vehicle had been stolen from outside of the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Thieves steal handgun, ammo out of Kitchener home: Waterloo police

Police say they seized heroin and suspected stolen property.

A 23-year-old Brampton man is facing several charges including operation while impaired by a drug; possession of schedule I drug, namely heroin; possession of stolen property under $5,000; possession of stolen property over $5,000; and fail to comply with release order.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BramptonWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridgeWaterloo newsCambridge crimeCambridge newsBrampton CrimeBrampton man arrestedMcMeeken Drive Cambridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers