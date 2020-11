Send this page to someone via email

McGill University has chosen Redbirds as the new name for its men’s varsity sports teams.

The university made the announcement Tuesday, more than a year after doing away with the old Redmen name.

In April 2019, the university announced it was dropping the Redmen name effective immediately, saying it had caused pain and alienation for Indigenous students at the university.

