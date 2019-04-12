McGill drops controversial Redmen name

McGill University is dropping the Redmen name from its men’s varsity teams, effective immediately.

Suzanne Fortier, principal and vice-chancellor, made the announcement via a communique sent out Friday morning.

Fortier said it wasn’t a decision she made lightly, taking time to reflect on the various perspectives from McGill’s community.

“Many people sent messages directly to me; others made their voices heard by writing to members of McGill’s senior leadership or through open letters, votes, petitions and other means,” she said. “I have read all these messages and I am grateful to the hundreds of people who shared their views.”

In a November referendum, 79 per cent of students supported abandoning the Redmen name. The vote followed a campaign by Indigenous staff and students to drop the name, which they consider derogatory. Ultimately, Fortier agreed, saying it was not a name the university would choose today and that it would not be carried forward. For the 2019-20 athletic season, the men's varsity teams will be known as the McGill teams. The university has promised to come up with a new name in time for the 2020-21 season. — With files from The Canadian Press