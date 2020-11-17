Menu

Health

Health officials single out Hamilton restaurant for alleged COVID-19 infractions

By Staff The Canadian Press
A photo of Krown Kafe in Hamilton from Google Streetview.
A photo of Krown Kafe in Hamilton from Google Streetview.

Hamilton’s public health officials have singled out a local restaurant for several alleged COVID-19 infractions.

Krown Kafe in Stoney Creek, Ont., was named by Paul Johnson, director of Hamilton’s Emergency Operations Centre, in his opening remarks during a media update on Monday.

Johnson says he felt it was necessary to refer to Krown Kafe specifically because its four infractions led to a change in Hamilton’s policy about naming businesses that broke COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Hamilton to begin ‘naming and shaming’ businesses that break COVID-19 rules

Originally, the city said it would only name businesses linked to an outbreak or charged under the Reopening Ontario Act if it was a high-risk situation.

Trending Stories

Hamilton city council voted last Wednesday to publicize names of businesses charged with COVID-19 violations going forward.

Johnson says that although Krown Kafe was fined before the policy change — and therefore wouldn’t have its name posted to Hamilton’s public health website — he felt it was appropriate to single it out because it was the catalyst for the new approach.

