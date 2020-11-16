Menu

Crime

Toronto police issue safety alert after people selling ‘popular’ gaming consoles robbed

By Nick Westoll Global News
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street.
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have issued a safety alert after a spokesperson says multiple people selling gaming consoles were robbed Monday evening.

The safety alert was first posted on Twitter after 9 p.m.

The spokesperson told Global News there were multiple incidents near Yorkdale Mall within a short period of time involving the proposed sales of a “popular” gaming console.

Read more: PlayStation 5 design revealed along with dozens of new games

They declined to say which console model or models were involved.

There were no reports of anyone being physically injured.

The spokesperson said the same suspects might be involved in the robberies, but noted the investigation was still ongoing as of Monday night.

Police encouraged people to think “carefully” about the areas for meeting up and to share those meeting plans with someone.

