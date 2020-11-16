Toronto police issue safety alert after people selling ‘popular’ gaming consoles robbed

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have issued a safety alert after a spokesperson says multiple people selling gaming consoles were robbed Monday evening.

The safety alert was first posted on Twitter after 9 p.m.

The spokesperson told Global News there were multiple incidents near Yorkdale Mall within a short period of time involving the proposed sales of a “popular” gaming console.

They declined to say which console model or models were involved.

There were no reports of anyone being physically injured.

The spokesperson said the same suspects might be involved in the robberies, but noted the investigation was still ongoing as of Monday night.

Police encouraged people to think “carefully” about the areas for meeting up and to share those meeting plans with someone.

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT:

City of Toronto

– People are selling game systems online

– We have had numerous reports of robberies

– Some robberies are with weapons/violence

* Sellers advised to choose meeting areas carefully *

* Let someone know where you're meeting *#GO2174796

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 17, 2020