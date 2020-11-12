Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 12 2020 6:04pm
02:01

Pandemic drives video game demand

A persistent pandemic and the release of new consoles is driving consumer demand by video gamers. As Seán O’Shea reports, the gaming industry is seeing an upswing in interest by those looking for an escape.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home