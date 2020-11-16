Shots fired by OPP officer in Peel Region after driver of stolen vehicle rams cruiser, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say shots were fired by an officer after the driver of a stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the officer’s cruiser in Brampton.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News officers were responding to a stolen vehicle call near Kennedy and Mayfield roads after 4:30 p.m.

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson told reporters there was an “interaction” between police and the suspect vehicle on Hollingsworth Circle, near Creditview Road and Wanless Drive, before shots were fired.

Police said the vehicle left the scene and was located near Mavis Road and Derry Road West in Mississauga.

Two suspects reportedly took off after abandoning the vehicle.

An OPP helicopter was brought in to help find the two suspects, but they weren’t located as of Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOTS FIRED:

– Area of Crown Victoria Dr/Creditview Rd in #Brampton

– Caledon OPP involved in shots fired incident with suspects in a stolen vehicle

– Veh fled but has been located in area of Derry/Mavis in #Mississauga

– No reports of injuries

– #PRP assisting

– PR20-0374867 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 16, 2020

UPDATE:

– @OPP_News is assisting #PRP with the use of a police helicopter.

– Community members will notice the helicopter overhead in the area of Mavis Rd/Derry Rd

– They are searching for suspects that may be in the area

– Call 9-1-1 if you notice any suspicious persons — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 16, 2020

Advertisement