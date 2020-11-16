Menu

Crime

Shots fired by OPP officer in Peel Region after driver of stolen vehicle rams cruiser, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 9:54 pm
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Hollingsworth Circle on Monday.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened on Hollingsworth Circle on Monday. John Hanley / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say shots were fired by an officer after the driver of a stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the officer’s cruiser in Brampton.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News officers were responding to a stolen vehicle call near Kennedy and Mayfield roads after 4:30 p.m.

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson told reporters there was an “interaction” between police and the suspect vehicle on Hollingsworth Circle, near Creditview Road and Wanless Drive, before shots were fired.

Police said the vehicle left the scene and was located near Mavis Road and Derry Road West in Mississauga.

Two suspects reportedly took off after abandoning the vehicle.

An OPP helicopter was brought in to help find the two suspects, but they weren’t located as of Monday night.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial Policepeel regional policeStolen VehiclesOPP shots firedStolen vehicles Caledon
