Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Tofino, Ucluelet ask travellers from Lower Mainland to stay away during B.C.’s COVID-19 surge

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 10:53 pm
Click to play video 'Tofino and Ucluelet ask Lower Mainlanders to stay away' Tofino and Ucluelet ask Lower Mainlanders to stay away
Two of B.C.'s most popular getaway destinations are asking people from Metro Vancouver to stay away for at least eight days, to stop the spread of COVID-19 to their communities. Kylie Stanton reports.

Tofino and Ucluelet, two popular tourist destinations on Vancouver Island, are asking travellers to stay away amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

A statement posted on the Tourism Ucluelet website said the small Island community continues to be low risk and they are asking residents of the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions to stick to recommendations from health officials urging people to avoid non-essential travel until Nov. 23.

Click to play video 'Tofino getting trashed by disrespectful COVID-19 tourists' Tofino getting trashed by disrespectful COVID-19 tourists
Tofino getting trashed by disrespectful COVID-19 tourists – Aug 22, 2020

The statement said anyone who booked a place to stay in Ucluelet should call their accommodation provider to reschedule.

A similar notice was posted on the Tourism Tofino website.

Read more: ‘Please stay away’: B.C. tourist towns urge outsiders to stay home under COVID-19

“Please understand that the current COVID-19 situation remains fluid, with government regulations and health guidelines changing rapidly,” the statement said.

Back in April, the mayor of Tofino made a similar request, asking visitors to avoid the area, which has limited health-care resources.

— With files from Simon Little

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
