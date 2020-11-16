Man wanted in connection to Calgary homicide arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man suspected of killing a man in Calgary’s Copperfield neighbourhood last month has been arrested.

The Calgary Police Service said Monday they located Michael Andrew Onischuk, who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.

According to CPS, Onischuk was picked up in Calgary on Sunday. He now faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Jessie Hanaghan.

Hanaghan was found dead in his home on Copperpond Common S.E. in the afternoon of Oct. 30, 2020.

Following an autopsy, it was determined Hanaghan was shot, and his death determined a homicide.

Along with the charge tied to Hanaghan’s death, CPS said Onischuk is also facing charges of attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

According to police the woman is known to the suspect, and connected to the Copperfield incident, but no more information was given on how she was connected or her condition.

Onischuk’s next court appearance is set for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.