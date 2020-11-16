86 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,720

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 86 new novel coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,720, including 50 deaths.

Twenty of the new cases are in Barrie, while 16 are in Essa, 14 are in New Tecumseth, 13 are in Innisfil and 12 are in Bradford.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Huntsville, Oro-Medonte, Severn and Tay Township.

Thirty of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while nine are community-acquired.

Three cases are related to workplace outbreaks, while one is related to an educational setting outbreak, one is related to a congregate setting outbreak and another is related to an institutional outbreak.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Last week, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 141 new coronavirus cases in the region, which was the same number that was reported the previous week. It was the fourth consecutive week where weekly highs in reported cases were above 100.

Of the region’s total 1,720 cases, 84 per cent — or 1,449 — have recovered, while eight people remain in hospital.

There are currently 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care facilities, three workplaces, three retirement homes, two educational settings and one congregate setting.

There have been 54 outbreaks in the region in total — at 20 long-term care facilities, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, five educational settings, four congregate settings and one community setting.

There are currently outbreaks at two schools in Angus — Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

According to the province of Ontario, 15 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Hillcrest Public School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford

Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford

St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford

St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace School in Essa

Innisfil Central Public School

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth

Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,487 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 95,496, including 3,371 deaths.

