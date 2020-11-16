Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues snow squall watch for London, Ont., region

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 16, 2020 4:53 pm
A pedestrian walks down State Street in St. Joseph, Mich., in whiteout conditions, Saturday, February 14, 2015.
A pedestrian walks down State Street in St. Joseph, Mich., in whiteout conditions, Saturday, February 14, 2015. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

London and Middlesex County could be in for a winter wallop on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued a snow squall watch for the London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County on Monday afternoon, as well as for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Barrie-Orillia-Midland.

Read more: Flood warning issued for Lake Erie as strong winds, possible storm surge forecast

According to Environment Canada, local snow squalls are expected to start late Tuesday morning and last until Wednesday morning.

“Local snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm in 12 hours are possible,” the weather agency says, “strong winds along with local blowing snow will reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult.”

As of late Monday afternoon, the forecast for London called for a 60 per cent chance of flurries beginning Monday evening and a risk of snow squalls Tuesday afternoon, with five cm of snow anticipated during the day and another five cm possible at night.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Snow squall warning issued for London, Ont.; wind warning remains in effect

More flurries are possible on Wednesday.

However, while the daily high is expected to only reach 1 C on Tuesday and Wednesday in London, it’s expected to climb to 9 C on Thursday and 11 C on Friday.

Click to play video 'Ask the Expert: How to get your furnace ready for winter' Ask the Expert: How to get your furnace ready for winter
Ask the Expert: How to get your furnace ready for winter
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonEnvironment CanadaSnowSnowfallflurriessnow squallSnow squall watchlondon forecasteastern middlesex
Flyers
More weekly flyers