Environment Canada issues snow squall watch for London, Ont., region

London and Middlesex County could be in for a winter wallop on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued a snow squall watch for the London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County on Monday afternoon, as well as for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Barrie-Orillia-Midland.

According to Environment Canada, local snow squalls are expected to start late Tuesday morning and last until Wednesday morning.

“Local snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm in 12 hours are possible,” the weather agency says, “strong winds along with local blowing snow will reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult.”

As of late Monday afternoon, the forecast for London called for a 60 per cent chance of flurries beginning Monday evening and a risk of snow squalls Tuesday afternoon, with five cm of snow anticipated during the day and another five cm possible at night.

More flurries are possible on Wednesday.

However, while the daily high is expected to only reach 1 C on Tuesday and Wednesday in London, it’s expected to climb to 9 C on Thursday and 11 C on Friday.

