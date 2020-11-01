Snow squall watch issued for London, Ont.; wind warning remains in effect

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London, Ont., and Strathroy.

Meteorologist say snow squalls are set to begin Sunday evening and continue through the night.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm in 12 hours are possible.

Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning.

Winds gusts between 60 and 70 km/h are possible Sunday evening, and it’s expected to strengthen later Sunday evening with gusts up to 90 km/h.

Winds are set to slow down by Monday.

1:44 Coronavirus: Could ‘snow pods’ extend Toronto’s patio season? Coronavirus: Could ‘snow pods’ extend Toronto’s patio season?

Advertisement