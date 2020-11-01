Menu

Weather

Snow squall watch issued for London, Ont.; wind warning remains in effect

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 1, 2020 5:46 pm
Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm in 12 hours are possible, according to Environment Canada.
Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm in 12 hours are possible, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London, Ont., and Strathroy.

Meteorologist say snow squalls are set to begin Sunday evening and continue through the night.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm in 12 hours are possible.

Read more: Dos and don’ts of driving in snowy conditions

Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning.

Winds gusts between 60 and 70 km/h are possible Sunday evening, and it’s expected to strengthen later Sunday evening with gusts up to 90 km/h.

Winds are set to slow down by Monday.

LondonEnvironment CanadaSnowWeathersnow squallSnow squall watchlondon snow squall
