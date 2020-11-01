Snow squall watch issued for London, Ont.; wind warning remains in effect

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London, Ont., and Strathroy.
Meteorologist say snow squalls are set to begin Sunday evening and continue through the night.
Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm in 12 hours are possible.
Environment Canada has also issued a wind warning.
Trending Stories
Winds gusts between 60 and 70 km/h are possible Sunday evening, and it’s expected to strengthen later Sunday evening with gusts up to 90 km/h.
Winds are set to slow down by Monday.
Coronavirus: Could ‘snow pods’ extend Toronto’s patio season?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments