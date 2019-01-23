Dos and don’ts of driving in snowy conditions

On a cold, blustery day, most of us want to hunker down inside where it’s safe and warm, but some people have no choice but to step out and brave the weather.

Although falling snow isn’t anything new for Calgarians, we can find ourselves resorting to old, bad habits in traffic.

Below are a few dos and don’ts for driving in snowy conditions.

Do:

Prepare your vehicle

Make sure you have enough gas in the tank. Be dressed for the weather conditions and pack extra winter gear in case you get stuck.

AMA recommends a winter emergency kit, equipped with a flashlight, shovel and blanket.

Remove snow and ice

Clear off your windows and windshield, remove any snow on your roof and hood, and wipe your headlights clean.

Reduce your speed

Adjust your speed to the driving conditions and leave early to give extra time to reach your destination.

Keep your distance

It takes longer to stop when conditions are slick, so leave three to four seconds between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Another great tip is to stop far enough behind so that you can see their rear tires.

Don’t:

Use cruise control

Cruise control is only meant for ideal road conditions. Using it increases the chances of hydroplaning on slick roads.

Brake suddenly

Braking suddenly can cause your vehicle to skid and lose control. Lightly push on your brake pedal and bring your vehicle to a slow stop when necessary.

Take sharp turns

Taking a turn too quickly can cause your vehicle to lose control and slide into another lane of traffic.

Get distracted

Keep your focus. Don’t get distracted by turning up the heat, changing the radio station or answering a call.

