Flood watch issued for Lake Erie as strong winds, possible storm surge forecast

Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA) has issued a flood watch for Lake Erie Saturday as strong winds are expected to move into the region.

Environment Canada issued a strong wind warning and is forecasting wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h on Sunday.

The storm system is set to move through southwestern Ontario starting Sunday morning and pass through the Toronto to Barrie area in the afternoon.

LPRCA says with the anticipated winds, flooding is expected to impact low-lying areas along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The conservation authority says wave heights may reach up to three metres in the Long Point area and 1.7 metres along Haldimand County’s shoreline.

Environment Canada warns local power outages are also possible.

The flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

New model runs for the waves and water levels on Erie have just come in. I don’t think I’ve ever seen 20 foot waves forecasted on Erie. Or an almost 6 foot surge in Ft Erie. This has the potential to be very high impact. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/AVi8sPYM0r — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) November 14, 2020

