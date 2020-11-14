Menu

Weather

Flood watch issued for Lake Erie as strong winds, possible storm surge forecast

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 14, 2020 1:36 pm
Courtesy: Shelby Berger

Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA) has issued a flood watch for Lake Erie Saturday as strong winds are expected to move into the region.

Environment Canada issued a strong wind warning and is forecasting wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h on Sunday.

The storm system is set to move through southwestern Ontario starting Sunday morning and pass through the Toronto to Barrie area in the afternoon.

Read more: Heavy rains trigger evacuation order for tiny community on B.C’s central coast

LPRCA says with the anticipated winds, flooding is expected to impact low-lying areas along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The conservation authority says wave heights may reach up to three metres in the Long Point area and 1.7 metres along Haldimand County’s shoreline.

Environment Canada warns local power outages are also possible.

The flood watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Click to play video 'London kayakers train for Lake Erie Challenge' London kayakers train for Lake Erie Challenge
Environment CanadaFloodingWeatherFloodForecastFlood watchLong Point Region Conservation AuthorityLong Point Region Conservation Authority flood watchLPRCA
