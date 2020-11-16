N.S. medical officer responds to New Brunswick flu shot concerns

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health released a statement reassuring Nova Scotians following a report that three people in New Brunswick experienced problems after receiving a specific batch of influenza vaccine.

According to public health officials, the problems were reported in three adults who received the vaccine between Oct. 2 and Oct. 20.

Officials say neurologic symptoms, which included sustained numbness or weakness of the face or limbs, occurred within seven days of receiving the vaccine.

In a statement, Dr. Robert Strang said that all three individuals had received the Flulaval Tetra vaccine from lot number KX9F7.