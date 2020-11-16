N.S. medical officer responds to New Brunswick flu shot concerns

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health released a statement reassuring Nova Scotians following a report that three people in New Brunswick experienced problems after receiving a specific batch of influenza vaccine.
According to public health officials, the problems were reported in three adults who received the vaccine between Oct. 2 and Oct. 20.
Officials say neurologic symptoms, which included sustained numbness or weakness of the face or limbs, occurred within seven days of receiving the vaccine.
In a statement, Dr. Robert Strang said that all three individuals had received the Flulaval Tetra vaccine from lot number KX9F7.
“Nova Scotia received 120,000 doses of this specific lot. The vaccine arrived at our local public health provincial biologicals depot in September. From there, it was distributed to providers,” Strang said.
In Nova Scotia, Strang explained that public health reviews all reports of adverse events following immunization and to date, none have been reported in the province related to this lot number.
“Many provinces have distributed vaccines from this lot number with no reported adverse effects and Health Canada is conducting a full review of the situation,” Strang said.
As a precaution, he said that public health has advised providers not to use the specific lot number of this product until further notice.
“I want to reassure Nova Scotians that the flu shot is a safe and effective way to protect yourself from the flu. These events demonstrate that there is a robust vaccine safety program in Canada and that a cautious approach is always taken when specific issues are identified,” he added.
