Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Winnipeg Jets unveil retro-inspired ‘reverse’ 3rd jerseys

By Sam Thompson Global News
The Jets' Reverse Retro jersey.
The Jets' Reverse Retro jersey. NHL

The Winnipeg Jets will be sporting a new look this season — kind of.

As part of the NHL’s Reverse Retro partnership with Adidas, the new look is a “remixed” take on the original Jets’ sweaters when they joined the league in 1979, with some drastic colour changes.

The league unveiled new looks for all 31 current teams, and while the Jets reached back into Winnipeg hockey history with their design, other teams dug deep into former franchise history — with the Colorado Avalanche saluting the Quebec Nordiques, the Carolina Hurricanes paying tribute to the Hartford Whalers and the Minnesota Wild giving a nod to the Minnesota North Stars.

“NHL team jerseys have long carried deep and historical significance for avid and casual hockey fans,” said Brian Jennings, the league’s chief brand officer, on the NHL’s website.

“Through the years, the design of each team jersey has evolved to balance history and authenticity with cultural touchpoints. The Reverse Retro program is a celebration of the hockey jersey’s confluence of nostalgia, style and broad appeal.”

The new sweaters will be available for fans to purchase as of Dec. 1, with pre-orders starting Monday.

The NHL has yet to announce specific dates when they will be worn by the team on ice, but said the Retro Reverse uniforms will be sported “multiple times” throughout the season.

Click to play video 'New Jets jersey unveiled for the Heritage Classic' New Jets jersey unveiled for the Heritage Classic
New Jets jersey unveiled for the Heritage Classic – Oct 22, 2019

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsWinnipeg hockeyJerseys1979Reverse Retrohockey sweater
