Winnipeg Jets unveil retro-inspired ‘reverse’ 3rd jerseys

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will be sporting a new look this season — kind of.

As part of the NHL’s Reverse Retro partnership with Adidas, the new look is a “remixed” take on the original Jets’ sweaters when they joined the league in 1979, with some drastic colour changes.

A throw back to 1979 honouring the Jets first year in the league. This remixed design features an iconic light blue plane crest and bold “Winnipeg” lettering. #ReverseRetro pic.twitter.com/MWbyzybFHf — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The league unveiled new looks for all 31 current teams, and while the Jets reached back into Winnipeg hockey history with their design, other teams dug deep into former franchise history — with the Colorado Avalanche saluting the Quebec Nordiques, the Carolina Hurricanes paying tribute to the Hartford Whalers and the Minnesota Wild giving a nod to the Minnesota North Stars.

Cue up Brass Bonanza. Introducing the #Canes adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021 pic.twitter.com/IjoVzdsqn2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 16, 2020

“NHL team jerseys have long carried deep and historical significance for avid and casual hockey fans,” said Brian Jennings, the league’s chief brand officer, on the NHL’s website.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets give sneak peek at new retro 3rd jersey

“Through the years, the design of each team jersey has evolved to balance history and authenticity with cultural touchpoints. The Reverse Retro program is a celebration of the hockey jersey’s confluence of nostalgia, style and broad appeal.”

Story continues below advertisement

The new sweaters will be available for fans to purchase as of Dec. 1, with pre-orders starting Monday.

The NHL has yet to announce specific dates when they will be worn by the team on ice, but said the Retro Reverse uniforms will be sported “multiple times” throughout the season.

3:11 New Jets jersey unveiled for the Heritage Classic New Jets jersey unveiled for the Heritage Classic – Oct 22, 2019