Winnipeg Jets give sneak peek at new retro 3rd jersey

The National Hockey League’s 31 teams will soon release what they’ve dubbed a “reverse retro” jersey that will be worn next season.

Details are still pretty sparse, but the Winnipeg Jets put a seven-second video on social media on Tuesday as a sneak peak of what the new third jerseys will look like.

The Jets and the leagues other teams tweeted out a very brief preview as a teaser of the new Adidas uniforms. The Jets’ jersey appears to be grey in colour with blue striping.

The number on the uniform is supposed to represent the year the new retro jersey is based off. In the video, the Jets reverse retro jersey has a number 79 on the back, so the Jets retro jerseys will be derived from their 1979 uniforms, which was their first year in the NHL.

The Jets wore four different jerseys in the 2019-2020 season. In addition to their usual home and away uniforms, the Jets also wore their aviator jerseys, and their duds from the Heritage Classic.

No date was given for the release of the new jerseys, with Adidas Hockey only tweeting “Coming Soon”.

Every #NHL team just tweeted their #ReverseRetro teaser videos (except PIT so far). Confirmations across the board. Fun game to play this morning. Full jerseys coming soon! pic.twitter.com/UStIaYZtVH — icethetics (@icethetics) November 10, 2020