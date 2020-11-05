Winnipeg Jets bring back Marko Dano

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have added some forward depth for the organization with the signing of Marko Dano to a one-year, two-way contract that includes an NHL salary of US$700,000.

Dano spent three full seasons in the Jets organization, plus parts of two others, after coming over to the team in the Feb. 25, 2016 trade with Chicago for former captain Andrew Ladd.

The 25-year-old Austrian-born forward and former Blackhawks first-round draft pick played a total of 82 games for Winnipeg, spread out over three seasons, and scored 10 goals to go along with 12 assists for 22 points.

Dano also had 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 57 AHL games during parts of two seasons with the Manitoba Moose.

He spent last year with Columbus and played for a majority of 2019-20 with Cleveland of the AHL prior to the season being postponed in mid-March, and eventually cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Dano played one game with Trencin Dukla of the Slovakian League prior to signing with the Jets.

