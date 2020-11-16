Menu

Traffic

OPP identify victim in North Dundas fatal collision with tractor-trailer

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 12:50 pm
OPP have identified the driver of a passenger vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer in North Dundas on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
OPP have identified the driver of a passenger vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer in North Dundas on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer last week in North Dundas.

OPP responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Friday to a collision on County Road 13 in North Dundas Township.

Police said a westbound passenger vehicle entered into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, closing the roadway for upwards of 12 hours.

Read more: OPP bust 2 young drivers in Ottawa for speeds over 180 km/h on Highway 417

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the transport driver was uninjured.

OPP have identified the victim as 30-year-old Tyler Prevost of Chesterville, Ont.

Police are still investigating but an OPP spokesperson told Global News that charges are not being considered against the transport driver.

