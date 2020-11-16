OPP identify victim in North Dundas fatal collision with tractor-trailer

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer last week in North Dundas.

OPP responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Friday to a collision on County Road 13 in North Dundas Township.

Police said a westbound passenger vehicle entered into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, closing the roadway for upwards of 12 hours.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the transport driver was uninjured.

OPP have identified the victim as 30-year-old Tyler Prevost of Chesterville, Ont.

Police are still investigating but an OPP spokesperson told Global News that charges are not being considered against the transport driver.

