Crime

OPP bust 2 young drivers in Ottawa for speeds over 180 km/h on Highway 417

By Craig Lord Global News
OPP in Ottawa say two young drivers were busted for stunt driving on Highway 417 on Thursday night.
OPP in Ottawa say two young drivers were busted for stunt driving on Highway 417 on Thursday night.

OPP say they busted two “stunt drivers” going more than 180 kilometres per hour in Ottawa on Thursday night.

According to an OPP tweet Friday morning, provincial police caught a G2 driver “out for a spin with his girlfriend” and another “young man borrowing Dad’s car” on Highway 417 in Ottawa overnight.

Attached to the tweet were radar gun photos showing the two drivers’ speeds: 188 km/h and 186 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say both vehicles were impounded and the drivers’ licences were suspended. Both were also given court dates.

Click to play video 'Toronto stunt driving charges up 215%' Toronto stunt driving charges up 215%
Toronto stunt driving charges up 215% – Sep 15, 2020
