OPP bust 2 young drivers in Ottawa for speeds over 180 km/h on Highway 417

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they busted two “stunt drivers” going more than 180 kilometres per hour in Ottawa on Thursday night.

According to an OPP tweet Friday morning, provincial police caught a G2 driver “out for a spin with his girlfriend” and another “young man borrowing Dad’s car” on Highway 417 in Ottawa overnight.

Attached to the tweet were radar gun photos showing the two drivers’ speeds: 188 km/h and 186 km/h.

#OttawaOPP nabbed 2 stunt drivers overnight on #Hwy417. 1 was a G2 out for a spin with his girlfriend. The other a young man borrowing Dad's car. Both vehicles impounded and DL's suspended + a court date. It's #Friday13th, please, slow down and enjoy the ride! #Ottawa ^bd pic.twitter.com/OKCacR6eUG — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say both vehicles were impounded and the drivers’ licences were suspended. Both were also given court dates.

2:16 Toronto stunt driving charges up 215% Toronto stunt driving charges up 215% – Sep 15, 2020