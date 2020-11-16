High winds close roads, knock out power at three Kingston schools

Send this page to someone via email

A ferocious wind storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands across Ontario on Sunday night.

As of Monday morning in Kingston, Hydro One is reporting that more than 800 customers are without power. There are reports of damage in the area, including downed trees.

Three schools are starting the week without power. JR Henderson Public School and Welborne Public School took to Twitter to let parents know that restoration is estimated for early Monday so schools remain open and buses will run. The schools add that emergency lighting and water in effect. Land O’ Lakes Public School also is without power and will close today as restoration is not expected until the afternoon. The Limestone District School Board says busses to Land O’ Lakes Public School are also cancelled.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Kingston school board prepares to tackle racism, barriers in classrooms

The city of Quinte West is reporting a number of road closures due to the damaging winds. English Settlement Road from Bigford Road to Flindall Road is closed, along with Hamilton Road from Aikins Road to Jeffrey Road.

Story continues below advertisement

In one case, a hydro pole was cracked in half, while in another case, a massive tree was torn down, nearly missing a residential home.

Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible, but are asking residents to be patient as it could take some time.

Province-wide, the strong winds downed power lines and trees. Early Monday, Hydro One reported that more than 238,000 customers were still in the dark.

READ MORE: Strong winds, rain sweep through Greater Toronto Area causing damage, power outages

The outages stretched from Windsor in the west and south to Sudbury in the north to Ottawa in the East.

Hydro One says its crews are working flat out to repair the damage but some people may have to wait until Monday afternoon or evening to have their power restored.