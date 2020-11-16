Newlyweds donate flowers from downsized wedding to Winnipeg hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Kaitlin and Jon Milljour have donated the entire floral arrangement from their recent wedding to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Days before their special day, the Milljours called their florist with a special request.

“We made up six different arrangements and we sent them to the Health Sciences Centre,” said Louise Sitar, the floral designer responsible for the arrangement.

One of the bouquet’s donated to Health Sciences Centre by Kaitlin and Jon Milljour. Submitted Photo

Kaitlin told Sitar she wanted to give the flowers to health-care workers and the designer at Macyk’s Florist in Southdale took care of the rest.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought we would give them to the doctors or staff that are working on COVID patients because they need a little bit of brightness in their day,” says Sitar.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Sitar received a call from teary-eyed staff at the hospital thanking her and the Milljour’s for the heartwarming donation. And the flowers themselves have special place in the hearts of the newly-wedded couple.

Louise Sitar working on bouquet at Macyk’s Florist on Sunday. Marek Tkach / Global News

Jon Milljour ordered a similar bouquet from Sitar in 2014.

“It was meant to replicate the original bouquet that he ever gave me about six-and-a-half years ago,” Kaitlin explained.

Two bouquets and over a dozen boutonnieres and corsages arrived at the hospital late last week.

Story continues below advertisement

“What a beautiful way and another memory to look back on our special day,” she continued.

Milljour says 80 people were slated to attend the wedding but COVID-19 restrictions limited the total crowd to 16.

Read more: Winnipeg man asks Manitobans to bang on a pot to support docs Friday night

“Our original wedding date was May 23, 2020. With four schedule changes and three venue changes, we ended up having the big day Sunday, Nov. 1.”

Sitar said the flower shop received the order for this specific wedding early in 2020. And after a turbulent summer, she’s ecstatic that she was able to be part of the donation.

“It got me choked up that someone could be so generous to do that, especially for her special wedding day.” Tweet This

1:40 COVID-19 impact on wedding industry COVID-19 impact on wedding industry – Oct 6, 2020