Saint John Transit resumes Sunday service

For the first time since the spring, buses were back on the streets of Saint John on a Sunday.

Saint John Transit froze routes on Sundays back in April, in an effort to soften the financial blow dealt to the system by COVID-19.

The announcement of the reintroduction of Sunday service follows a $400,000 cash injection from the provincial and federal governments.

That money, the city says, will put a dent in the deficit projected for 2020.

Those who depend on the bus to get to and from work are happy to have it back.

“Elated,” says James Greening, who’s been spending about $12 each way for a cab to work at the McAllister Place mall.

“[No Sunday service] certainly made me show up late more than a few times,” he says.