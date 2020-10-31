3 municipal transit systems in N.B. receiving financial support to cover COVID-19 costs

Send this page to someone via email

The province and Ottawa are providing $1.6 million in funding for three municipal transit systems in New Brunswick.

The money to be made available next week is to cover costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moncton will receive $500,000, Fredericton will receive $670,000 and Saint John will receive $400,000.

The municipalities component of the $218-million Safe Restart program for New Brunswick will provide up to $41 million to local governments in the province to help them deliver essential services, such as public transit.

On Friday, the City of Saint John released a statement in response to the announcement, saying that they’re “pleased to receive the news.”

“This is a great example of how our provincial and federal governments work effectively to support the needs of those in our community,” said Mayor Don Darling in a press release.

“We are pleased with the announcement as it will cover the cost of the additional Saint John Transit deficit caused by COVID-19 this year, and by the commitment that Premier Higgs and Minister Allain have made to ongoing support as we navigate the additional impacts of the pandemic on this essential service. The provision of reliable Transit service benefits us as individuals, our community and our local economy,” he added.

–With files from The Canadian Press