Coronavirus: 7 dead, 136 test positive at Scarborough long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Seven residents have died and 136 have tested positive amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.

Sienna Senior Living, which manages Rockcliffe Care Community in the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue, confirmed the figures in a statement to Global News.

Sixty-six staff members have also tested positive at the 204-bed facility.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news seven residents have passed away,” the statement read.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Sienna Senior Living said there are measures in place in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus and added that they are in contact with residents’ families.

Story continues below advertisement

14:27 Coronavirus: Communication gaps that led to chaos and devastation inside a long-term care home Coronavirus: Communication gaps that led to chaos and devastation inside a long-term care home