Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 7 dead, 136 test positive at Scarborough long-term care home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Rockcliffe Care Community in Scarborough.
Rockcliffe Care Community in Scarborough. Gord Edick / Global News

Seven residents have died and 136 have tested positive amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.

Sienna Senior Living, which manages Rockcliffe Care Community in the area of McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue, confirmed the figures in a statement to Global News.

Sixty-six staff members have also tested positive at the 204-bed facility.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,248 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news seven residents have passed away,” the statement read.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of these residents, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Sienna Senior Living said there are measures in place in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus and added that they are in contact with residents’ families.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Communication gaps that led to chaos and devastation inside a long-term care home' Coronavirus: Communication gaps that led to chaos and devastation inside a long-term care home
Coronavirus: Communication gaps that led to chaos and devastation inside a long-term care home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaScarboroughLong-term CareOntario Long-Term CareSienna Senior LivingRockcliffe Care Community
Flyers
More weekly flyers