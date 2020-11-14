Menu

Health

N.L. reports 2 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday, moving cases above 300

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2020 1:59 pm
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfounland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, addresses media on COVID-19 on March 21, 2020.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfounland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, addresses media on COVID-19 on March 21, 2020. Facebook: Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and now has eight active cases of the virus.

Health officials say both are travel-related.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 6 new coronavirus cases, new emerging cluster

One case involves a woman between 20 and 39 years-old in the eastern health region who returned from travel in the United States.

The other is a woman in the western health region, also between 20 and 39, who returned to the province from Ontario.

Officials say the second case is part of the same household as someone whose positive diagnosis was confirmed on Friday.

The province has now had 301 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, while 289 people have recovered and there have been four deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Newfoundland and Labradoratlantic bubbleN.LNewfoundland COVID-19newfoundland coronavirus
