N.L. reports 2 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday, moving cases above 300

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and now has eight active cases of the virus.

Health officials say both are travel-related.

One case involves a woman between 20 and 39 years-old in the eastern health region who returned from travel in the United States.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The other is a woman in the western health region, also between 20 and 39, who returned to the province from Ontario.

Officials say the second case is part of the same household as someone whose positive diagnosis was confirmed on Friday.

1:59 New Brunswick reverses policy, will allow Canadians from outside Canada to visit close family New Brunswick reverses policy, will allow Canadians from outside Canada to visit close family

The province has now had 301 cases of the novel coronavirus since March, while 289 people have recovered and there have been four deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2020.