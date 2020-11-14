Menu

Canada

COVID-19 infections confirmed at 2 Saskatoon schools

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 14, 2020 1:19 pm
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan imposes new rules to curb COVID-19 surge' Saskatchewan imposes new rules to curb COVID-19 surge
Saskatchewan is hoping to get the upper hand on its COVID-19 uptick by imposing new measures. Roberta Bell explains what's being done, and how some people don't feel it's enough.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has reported three COVID-19 cases at two of its schools.

Two positive cases were identified at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School, and one case was identified at Ecole St. Gerard School.

Read more: Coronavirus: 12 Saskatoon high schools moving to Level 3 under Safe Schools Plan

The school division says they were notified of the cases from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Nov. 13.

St. Frances switched to online learning on Tuesday. This will continue until Nov. 18.

The SHA has completed contact tracing for Ecole St. Gerard, according to the school division. In-person classes will continue as scheduled.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

GSCS is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

