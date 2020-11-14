COVID-19 infections confirmed at 2 Saskatoon schools

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has reported three COVID-19 cases at two of its schools.

Two positive cases were identified at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School, and one case was identified at Ecole St. Gerard School.

The school division says they were notified of the cases from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Nov. 13.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

St. Frances switched to online learning on Tuesday. This will continue until Nov. 18.

The SHA has completed contact tracing for Ecole St. Gerard, according to the school division. In-person classes will continue as scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

GSCS is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

3:41 Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor warns country could see up to 10,000 cases daily by December