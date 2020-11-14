Halifax police continue to investigate murder of Terrance Izzard 4 years after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Four years after the murder of Terrance Izzard in Halifax’s north end, police say they continue to investigate the killing.

Saturday marks the anniversary of Izzard’s death.

On Nov. 14, 2016, at approximately 11 p.m., officers with the Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a report of shots fired on Cragg Avenue in Halifax.

Officer founds Izzard suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Izzard’s death was ruled a homicide after an investigation by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners.

1:29 Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year – Oct 23, 2020

HRP believes that there are people with information that could solve the murder.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope that the passage of time encourages them to do the right thing and share what they know with police,” a press release from HRP read.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation into Terrance’s murder.” Tweet This

Izzard’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

In order to collect the award callers must contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090, provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.