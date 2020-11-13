Coronavirus: Possible exposure at Kelowna Family YMCA, Interior Health says

Send this page to someone via email

The YMCA of Okanagan is reporting a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the pool at the Kelowna Family YMCA on the evening of Nov. 3.

The possible exposure is limited to the pool area.

Contact tracing is underway, and Interior Health will notify close contacts directly.

Anyone not contacted by IH can continue to visit the facility.

YMCA pools re-opened to the public on Aug. 10, as part of the province’s move to Phase 3 of pandemic safety protocols.

“The safety and well-being of our members, staff, and the public remains our highest priority,” YMCA of Okanagan CEO Sharon Peterson said in a news release.

“The YMCA of Okanagan will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place to ensure our centres remain healthy spaces for everyone.”

The following were in place prior to Nov. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice:

Staff wipe down high-touch surfaces and every piece of equipment used in the pool area, classes, fitness spaces, child and youth spaces, and more

Janitorial staff perform nightly deep cleaning in all rooms at the Kelowna Family Y

Enhanced janitorial disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (e.g. doorknobs, light switches, countertops, lockers) throughout the day

Physical distancing is required at all times, including in group classes and the fitness centre

Ready access to washing facilities, hand sanitizer, and surface disinfection.

