Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Possible exposure at Kelowna Family YMCA, Interior Health says

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 11:14 pm
Global News Files

The YMCA of Okanagan is reporting a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the pool at the Kelowna Family YMCA on the evening of Nov. 3.

The possible exposure is limited to the pool area.

Read more: B.C. breaks records again with 617 new COVID-19 cases, 167 in hospital

Contact tracing is underway, and Interior Health will notify close contacts directly.

Anyone not contacted by IH can continue to visit the facility.

Read more: Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Kelowna

YMCA pools re-opened to the public on Aug. 10, as part of the province’s move to Phase 3 of pandemic safety protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety and well-being of our members, staff, and the public remains our highest priority,” YMCA of Okanagan CEO Sharon Peterson said in a news release.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The YMCA of Okanagan will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place to ensure our centres remain healthy spaces for everyone.”

The following were in place prior to Nov. 3 and will remain in effect until further notice:

  • Staff wipe down high-touch surfaces and every piece of equipment used in the pool area, classes, fitness spaces, child and youth spaces, and more
  • Janitorial staff perform nightly deep cleaning in all rooms at the Kelowna Family Y
  • Enhanced janitorial disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (e.g. doorknobs, light switches, countertops, lockers) throughout the day
  • Physical distancing is required at all times, including in group classes and the fitness centre
  • Ready access to washing facilities, hand sanitizer, and surface disinfection.
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Okanagan businesses concerned with financial futures' Coronavirus: Okanagan businesses concerned with financial futures
Coronavirus: Okanagan businesses concerned with financial futures
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganInterior HealthYMCAInterior Health AuthorityKelowna Family YMCA
Flyers
More weekly flyers