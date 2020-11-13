Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A single, confirmed case of COVID-19 has resulted in an outbreak being declared at a long-term care home in Kelowna.

On Friday, Interior Health announced that a staff member in the Belgo unit at Sun Pointe Village has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health agency says no residents have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms at this time, adding it will “continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.”

Interior Health said it declared the outbreak after conducting a thorough investigation, and that contact tracing is underway.

It also said “to protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols have been implemented, including a temporary pause in visits.”

Located on Rutland Road North, Sun Pointe Village has 100 publicly-funded long-term care beds, and is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.

Interior Health says steps it is taking to protect staff and individuals in care homes include:

Ensuring long-term care staff are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms

Doing COVID-19 testing on individuals who have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Interior Health said to date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes within the Interior Health region.

Also Friday, IH reported 31 new cases in the region, plus another 11 that weren’t listed on Thursday due to a reporting error.

Since the pandemic began, the region’s total has reached 1,001 cases.

Currently, there are 173 active cases, with one person in intensive care isolation.

